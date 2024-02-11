Tens of thousands turn out to celebrate Chinese New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tens of thousands turn out to celebrate Chinese New Year

By Press Association
Performers take part in celebrations involving costumes, lion dances and floats in London’s Trafalgar Square (Lucy North/PA)
Performers take part in celebrations involving costumes, lion dances and floats in London’s Trafalgar Square (Lucy North/PA)

Tens of thousands of people have turned out to see colourful dancing dragons help celebrate the Chinese New Year across the UK.

In London they were treated to a blaze of red and gold with elaborate costumes, awakening lion dancing, Chinese performers, street food stalls plus Chinese arts and crafts as the city’s Chinatown hosted a day of family-friendly activities.

Peter Yick Kuen Lam, president of the London Chinatown Chinese Association (LCCA) which organised the festival that welcomed the Year of the Dragon, said: “It is very important for us. Chinese New Year is just like Christmas.

Lunar New Year celebrations – London
Performers take part in a parade to mark Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year, in London (Lucy North/PA)

“It is a very special event for the Chinese community and a chance for us to have a good cultural exchange.

“We can share our joyfulness with everyone. It is a chance to celebrate.

He added: “Today is a special day for gathering.

“It is all red because red is a lucky colour, it is all red and gold.

“I hope it will give everyone happiness and the start to a prosperous new year. Peace and happiness is especially important.”

More than 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the day’s celebrations, the organisers say.

Lunar New Year celebrations – London
Colourful costumes, dragons and floats help to mark the Lunar New Year (Lucy North/PA)

A traditional parade, complete with dragons, swirling dancers and handcrafted floats, kicked off the dizzying array of events in central London and its Chinatown neighbourhood.

There were leaping acrobats dressed in elaborate dragon costumes, music and a dramatic electric firecracker display.

Some lucky children were seen clutching toy dragons and gold balloons while many visitors were given red packages (in the form of red envelopes) as a symbol of good fortune.

Senior figures from the London and Chinese community, including Mayor Sadiq Khan, joined thousands of wellwishers in Trafalgar Square who watched an opening ceremony which included the “awakening” of colourful costumed lions.

The Year of the Dragon is considered one of the most powerful and auspicious years in the Chinese zodiac, symbolising strength, fortune and success.

The theme for the 2024 celebrations is Roaring into Sustainable Prosperity and Empowering Youth, the LCCA said.

Lunar New Year celebrations – London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks during celebrations in Trafalgar Square (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Khan hailed the contribution of Londoners of Chinese origin and warned against those who want to “divide and discourage”.

In a speech to the revellers in Trafalgar Square, he said: “Thank you for contributing to our city culturally, economically and socially.

He added: “There are some people who try to divide our communities.

“We can’t let them succeed. We have got to show them that our diversity is a strength.

“This Year of the Dragon is about good prosperity, good fortune and good luck – and don’t we just need that this year of all years.”