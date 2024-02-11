Four boys aged between 12 and 14 arrested on suspicion of rape

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Rochdale.

The suspects, who are aged 12, 13, and two 14 year-olds, are in police custody.

Their arrests came after officers were called at about 6pm on Saturday to reports of a rape on Kingsway, in Newbold, Greater Manchester Police said.

The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation, the force added.