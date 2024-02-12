In pictures: Kansas City Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champions

The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned back-to-back Super Bowl champions after a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the showpiece event.

The scene was set at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (PA Wire)

Taylor Swift (bottom row, third right) led some A-list stars watching the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas (PA Wire)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrated a touchdown (George Walker IV/AP)

Paul Rudd was in the stands for Super Bowl LVIII (PA Wire)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 333 throwing yards, two touchdowns and 66 running yards (Charlie Riedel/AP)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) missed a catch (George Walker IV/AP)

Usher and Lil Jon performed during the half-time show (PA Wire)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) threw for 255 yards with one touchdown (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

The 49ers were leading by three in overtime (John Locher/AP)

Patrick Mahomes (left) orchestrated the match-winning drive to end the game with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr (right) (John Locher/AP)

Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes labelled Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid (pictured) the “best of all time” after the win (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with girlfriend Taylor Swift after the game (John Locher/AP)

Mahomes was handed the MVP Award for the third time in his career (Ashley Landis/AP)