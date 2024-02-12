In pictures: Kansas City Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In pictures: Kansas City Chiefs become back-to-back Super Bowl champions

By Press Association
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy (George Walker IV/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy (George Walker IV/AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned back-to-back Super Bowl champions after a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the showpiece event.

A general view ahead of Super Bowl LVIII,
The scene was set at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (PA Wire)
Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Jason Kelce (centre, second row) , Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attend Super Bowl LVIII
Taylor Swift (bottom row, third right) led some A-list stars watching the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas (PA Wire)
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates his touchdown
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrated a touchdown (George Walker IV/AP)
Paul Rudd ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
Paul Rudd was in the stands for Super Bowl LVIII (PA Wire)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their win in overtime
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 333 throwing yards, two touchdowns and 66 running yards (Charlie Riedel/AP)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) misses a catch
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) missed a catch (George Walker IV/AP)
Usher and Lil Jon perform during the half-time show
Usher and Lil Jon performed during the half-time show (PA Wire)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) threw for 255 yards with one touchdown (Tyler Kaufman/AP)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates his touchdown
The 49ers were leading by three in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr
Patrick Mahomes (left) orchestrated the match-winning drive to end the game with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr (right) (John Locher/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates
Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes labelled Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid (pictured) the “best of all time” after the win (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with girlfriend Taylor Swift after the game (John Locher/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the trophy
Mahomes was handed the MVP Award for the third time in his career (Ashley Landis/AP)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris celebrates
Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris celebrated on the pitch (John Locher/AP)