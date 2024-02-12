Three apologies after several days of mobile network issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Three apologies after several days of mobile network issues

By Press Association
Three apologised over the issue (PA)
Mobile operator Three has apologised to customers after an issue hit its network for the fourth day running, leaving thousands of customers without connectivity.

The firm said in a statement on Monday that an unspecified “issue” had affected its network, but that services were now “recovering”, although it said its customer services were still unavailable.

It apologised to customers for the issue – which was the fourth consecutive day the company had been hit by, and apologised for, a network issue, but has not commented further on what has caused the ongoing problems.

“Following an issue with our network that started earlier, services are now recovering,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“We know a number of our customers are still waiting on their service to be restored, and our engineers are working to fully fix it.

“Our customer services are still impacted and unavailable, so please check back here for the latest updates.

“We are very sorry for the issues with service over the past few days and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

According to service outage tracking website, Downdetector, more than 12,000 reports were made to the site about issues with Three on Monday morning.

That followed the mobile operator confirming it had suffered network issues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – at one point urging customers to “fully restart their device” in order to reconnect to its network.

Three is currently the subject of a potential merger with Vodafone in a £15 billion deal which would create the UK’s largest mobile network.

Last month, the UK’s competition regulator announced it was launching a formal investigation into the proposed deal over concerns it could have a negative impact on mobile competition in the UK market.