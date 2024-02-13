One person missing as firefighters battle Sweden water park blaze for second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One person missing as firefighters battle Sweden water park blaze for second day

By Press Association
(Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency/AP)
(Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency/AP)

Firefighters in Sweden were battling for a second day on Tuesday to put out a blaze at a water park that is under construction at one of the country’s biggest amusement centres.

One park employee is missing and 16 other people, mainly workers, were slightly injured.

Authorities could not say what had caused the fire at the Oceana water park in the popular Liseberg amusement complex in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

Sweden Fire
One Liseberg amusement park employee is missing after the blaze (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency/AP)

The fire broke out on Monday and spread over several water slides and the pool area.

Svante Carlsson, from the city’s fire department, said his firefighters have brought the flames under control.

There was “extensive damage and some parts of the structure have collapsed”, he said, adding that he expects his crews “to be on the scene for some time”.

A nearby hotel and office facilities were evacuated.

Police earlier said they were investigating the blaze as a workplace accident and a case of “gross public negligence”.

Sweden Fire
The Liseberg amusement park’s new water world, Oceana, was due to open this summer (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency/AP)

Tackling the blaze had been made difficult because of the risk of collapse, firefighters said, adding there still were pockets of fire burning.

Oceana, which had been scheduled to open this summer, is to include an indoor swimming area of almost 6,000 square metres and a 4,000 square metre outdoor swimming facility.

The water park has said that up to 1,750 guests will be able to visit at any one time.

Liseberg, which opened in 1923, is a popular tourist destination with some three million visitors a year.