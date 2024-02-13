Anonymity given in Toy Show The Musical report lifted following criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Anonymity given in Toy Show The Musical report lifted following criticism

By Press Association
RTE board members are due to appear before the media committee (PA)
RTE board members are due to appear before the media committee (PA)

The anonymity given to most RTE executives and board members in an independent report on Toy Show The Musical has been lifted following calls for accountability.

The report into the musical, which recorded a 2.2 million euro loss after a single season in 2022, found that the proposal had required board approval – but it was not sought or provided.

It also found there was “no justification” for the way the broadcaster recorded 75,000 euro in advertising money and that the musical would have struggled to break even under the proposed number of shows.

Grant Thornton, who compiled the report into the musical, did not publish any names and referred to those interviewed in the report as ‘Person 1’ through to ‘Person 26’.

This was met with criticism from various quarters, including from Media Minister Catherine Martin, who said “you find yourself as you’re reading it nearly trying to work out who was who”.

On Tuesday, the board said Minister for Media Catherine Martin and two Oireachtas committees had requested that the anonymity given would be lifted.

RTE then asked Grant Thornton if it could facilitate these requests.

“Grant Thornton subsequently contacted each individual included in the report to ask if they would consent to their anonymity being removed,” it said.

Twenty of those who were interviewed agreed to their names being included in the report.

“In line with its standard practice, the names of staff below executive level in RTE will continue to be redacted.”

RTE board members are due to appear before the media committee on Wednesday afternoon and “are happy to discuss” the Toy Show The Musical report.