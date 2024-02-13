Coca-Cola fourth-quarter sales better than expected despite lower US demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Coca-Cola fourth-quarter sales better than expected despite lower US demand

By Press Association
Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany and other markets offset lower sales in the US (Gene J Puskar/AP)
Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany and other markets offset lower sales in the US (Gene J Puskar/AP)

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany and other markets offset lower sales in the US.

Revenue rose 7% to 10.8 billion US dollars (£8.6 billion) for the October-December period, the Atlanta beverages giant said on Tuesday.

That topped Wall Street’s forecast of 10.7 billion (£8.5 billion), according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Unit case volumes rose 2% in the quarter, led by sparkling soft drinks, juices and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Sports drinks, coffee and tea all saw lower demand.

Coca Cola New Flavor
Cans of Coca-Cola Spiced, the beverage company’s first new permanent offering to its North American portfolio in three years (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

In North America, unit case volumes declined 1% as growing sales of juice, dairy and Coca-Cola were offset by falling demand for water, sports drinks, coffee and tea.

Coca-Cola said its prices rose 8% during the quarter.

While that was down from the double-digit price increases the company put in place earlier in 2023, it said higher prices are squeezing some consumers and forcing them to trade down to stores’ own-brands.

Unit case volumes grew in the drinks-maker’s other global markets.

Net income fell 3% to 1.9 billion dollars (£1.5 billion), or 46 cents (36p) per share.

Without one-time items, including restructuring costs, the company earned 49 cents (39p) per share. That was in line with Wall Street’s forecast.

Shares in the Coca-Cola Company were unchanged in pre-market trading on Tuesday.