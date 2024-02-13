JetBlue shares rise as activist investor Carl Icahn takes stake in US airline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

JetBlue shares rise as activist investor Carl Icahn takes stake in US airline

By Press Association
Shares in JetBlue rose more than 15% before the US market opened on Tuesday as activist investor Carl Icahn took an almost 10% stake in the airline (David Zalubowski/AP)
Shares in JetBlue were up more than 15% in morning trading in the US as activist investor Carl Icahn took an almost 10% stake in the airline.

The businessman, who purchased the shares in January and February, said in a regulatory filing that he believes JetBlue’s stock is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity.

The stock has fallen about 29% in the past year.

Mr Icahn has had talks and plans to continue talking with JetBlue with regard to possible representation on its board of directors.

JetBlue said in a statement: “We are always open to constructive dialogue with our investors as we continue to execute our plan to enhance value for all of our shareholders and stakeholders.”

JetBlue was dealt a major blow last month when a federal judge sided with the Biden administration and blocked JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the 3.8 billion US dollar (£3 billion) deal would reduce competition.

Activist investor Carl Icahn said he believes JetBlue’s stock is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Both airlines have filed their intention to appeal to a higher court, and a June hearing date has been set.

New York-based JetBlue had argued it needed the deal to grow quickly and better compete against bigger rivals that dominate the US air-travel market. But shortly after the ruling JetBlue told Spirit it may terminate the agreement.

JetBlue, the nation’s sixth-largest airline by revenue, must now come up with another growth plan.

That job will fall to chief executive Joanna Geraghty, successor to Robin Hayes, who engineered the deal.

JetBlue has struggled to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic while its bigger rivals have returned to healthy profitability.

JetBlue has lost more than 2 billion dollars (£1.6 billion) since the start of 2020.