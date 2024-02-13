Notre Dame cathedral’s spire revealed as reconstruction continues after fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notre Dame cathedral’s spire revealed as reconstruction continues after fire

By Press Association
Scaffolding being removed around the spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, showing the rooster and cross (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Scaffolding being removed around the spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, showing the rooster and cross (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Scaffolding that has shrouded the top of Notre Dame cathedral since a devastating fire in April 2019 has been removed, marking a milestone in the landmark’s reconstruction.

It revealed the Paris cathedral’s new spire, adorned with a golden rooster and cross, in a rare glimpse into its expected appearance upon completion.

There has been anticipation among Paris residents as Notre Dame is on track to reopen on December 8 this year.

France Notre Dame
Much of the cathedral, which is on track to open in December this year, remains surrounded by scaffolding (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The cathedral will not be open to the public during the Paris Olympics in July, when the city will host millions for the Summer Games.

Much of the cathedral remains surrounded by scaffolding, which could take weeks if not months to remove.

In a symbol of resilience and renewal, a new golden rooster, reimagined as a phoenix with flaming feathers, was installed atop the spire in December 2023, marking the cathedral’s rise from the ashes.

Other restoration efforts include the implementation of an anti-fire misting system beneath the cathedral’s roof as well as a recreation of the original cross.