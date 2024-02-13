Vodka bottle found at scene where BMW worker was allegedly murdered, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodka bottle found at scene where BMW worker was allegedly murdered, court hears

By Press Association
Oxford Crown Court previously heard how Scarlet Blake had livestreamed the killing and dissection of a cat (PA)
A vodka bottle was found at the scene where a BMW worker was allegedly murdered by a woman obsessed with violence and death, a court has heard.

Scarlet Blake, 25, is accused of targeting Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford in July 2021.

His body was found in the River Cherwell at Parsons Pleasure having received what appeared to be a blow to the back of his head and then drowning.

Oxford Crown Court was previously told it took two years for the events of that night to be “properly understood”.

Home Office pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer told the court he was made aware last year of the vodka bottle and videos of the defendant strangling her partner.

He had previously found Mr Carreno drowned as a result of alcohol intoxication before new evidence came to light.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC asked him: “You were being asked to consider (in a report dating from November 2023) … items of significance from the scene, so were you made aware of the vodka bottle and the videos that were provided to you?”

He replied: “Yes.”

He also told the court that he does not believe it is likely Mr Carreno could have come by an accidental death.

The pathologist ruled out the possibility that Mr Carreno died immediately after being strangled with a broad ligature or neck hold and said he drowned.

Instead, he could have been strangled with a ligature or neck hold and lost consciousness before drowning, been knocked unconscious with an object and then drowned or been held under the water.

A combination of two or more of these factors could also have caused his death but the court heard haemorrhages within his facial tissues or at the base of his tongue cannot be explained if his death was an accident, jurors were told.

If Mr Carreno’s death was an accident, bruises on the back of his right shoulder and the left of his head could only have been sustained if he had fallen backwards, hit the concrete slab at the water’s edge or objects at the riverbed and then rotated to be face down, the pathologist added.

Ms Morgan asked him if that would explain the haemorrhages and he replied: “No.”

The court previously heard how months before the alleged murder, Blake had livestreamed the killing and dissection of a cat.

The court heard Blake used food and a crate to capture the cat and take it to her home where she killed the animal.

Ms Morgan said: “The defendant’s actions towards the cat show planning, in particular the purchasing of equipment necessary to do what she wanted to do to this cat, and demonstrated a fixation with what it would feel like to cause harm to others.”

Blake, of Crotch Crescent, Oxford denies murder.

The trial continues on Wednesday.