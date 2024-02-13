Man admits mocking Heysel stadium disaster and racist abuse at Merseyside derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits mocking Heysel stadium disaster and racist abuse at Merseyside derby

By Press Association
The offences occurred at a match between Liverpool and Everton last October (Peter Byrne/PA)
A football fan has pleaded guilty to mocking a crowd disaster and shouting racist abuse at a Merseyside derby match.

Joel Barwise, 26, made pushing gestures towards Liverpool fans during the game against Everton at Anfield on October 21 last year, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was also spotted by a match steward shouting racist abuse when Liverpool player Mohamed Salah’s name was announced in the stadium.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah (Peter Byrne/PA)

The gestures were made to taunt the home fans about the Heysel stadium disaster, when 39 Juventus fans died in a crush before the club’s European Cup final against Liverpool in May 1985.

The incidents were reported and Merseyside Police identified Barwise committing the offences from CCTV at the game, the CPS said.

Barwise, of Bentham Drive in Childwall, Liverpool, was arrested and initially said it was a case of mistaken identity, before later admitting he was responsible.

Asked why he had done it, he said: “Because I’m an idiot.”

He pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £500 and received a football banning order for three years, meaning he cannot attend football matches in the UK over that time.

When international matches are being staged abroad, Barwise must surrender his passport.

He also cannot go within a mile of any Everton match, home or away, or within a mile of Liverpool Lime Street station on matchdays, the CPS said.

Senior crown prosecutor Angela Conlan of CPS Mersey Cheshire said: “Joel Barwise no doubt thinks of himself as a loyal Everton fan, but his actions bring shame to his club.

“He made fun of a tragic football disaster in Turin in 1985 and shouted racist abuse when a key Liverpool player’s name was announced.

“Football has no place for this sort of behaviour and the majority of Everton fans would no doubt condemn his actions on that day and want to disassociate themselves from them.

“For his disgraceful behaviour, he is now banned from following his team or any other UK team for three years, has been fined and has a criminal record.

“The Crown Prosecution Service hopes this sends out a message to all football spectators that the law applies in a football ground as it does anywhere else and this sort of behaviour is criminal.”