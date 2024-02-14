Stingray pregnant in aquarium with no male companions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Stingray pregnant in aquarium with no male companions

By Press Association
Kinsley Boyette, assistant director of the Aquarium and Shark Lab, poses with Charlotte (Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO/AP)
Kinsley Boyette, assistant director of the Aquarium and Shark Lab, poses with Charlotte (Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO/AP)

A stingray in a North Carolina aquarium is pregnant – despite not sharing a tank with a male of her species for at least eight years.

Charlotte, who has spent much of her life in a tank at the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville in the Appalachian Mountains, is expected to give birth to up to four pups in the next two weeks.

Experts have said it would have been impossible for her to have mated with one of the five small sharks that share her tank.

Round Stingray Surprise Pregnancy
Charlotte the round stingray, in an undated photo at the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville (Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO/AP)

The cause is parthenogenesis – a rare type of asexual reproduction in which offspring develop from unfertilised eggs which can occur in some insects, fish, amphibians, birds and reptiles, but not mammals.

A female’s egg fuses with another cell, triggers cell division and leads to the creation of an embryo.

Documented examples have included California condors, Komodo dragons and yellow-bellied water snakes.

Kady Lyons, a research scientist at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, said Charlotte’s pregnancy is the only documented example she is aware of for round stingrays, although other kinds of sharks, skates and rays have had these kinds of pregnancies in human care.

“I’m not surprised, because nature finds a way of having this happen,” she said.

“We don’t know why it happens. Just that it’s kind of this really neat phenomenon that they seem to be able to do.

“We should set the record straight that there aren’t some shark-ray shenanigans happening here.”

Charlotte lives in a tank about 2,200 gallons and Brenda Ramer, executive director of the lab which encourages children to take an interest in science, said they are hoping to get a tank nearly twice that size to accommodate her offspring and install live cameras.

She said lab staff first thought Charlotte had a tumour when they noticed a lump on her back that was “blowing up like a biscuit” before an ultrasound revealed the pregnancy.

“We were all like, ‘Shut the back door. There’s no way’,” she said.

“We thought we were overfeeding her. But we were overfeeding her because she has more mouths to feed.

“It is very rare to happen. But it’s happening in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains in rural North Carolina, hundreds of miles from the ocean.”