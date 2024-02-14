Victims’ group to task new legacy body with probing Teebane blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Victims’ group to task new legacy body with probing Teebane blast

By Press Association
The memorial to remember the victims of the Teebane bombing (Kenny Donaldson/PA)
The memorial to remember the victims of the Teebane bombing (Kenny Donaldson/PA)

A victims’ group is set to ask a new legacy body to look at the killing of eight workers near an Army barracks in Co Tyrone in 1992.

No one has ever been charged or convicted over the attack at the Teebane crossroads by the Provisional IRA.

Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW) said they will be asking the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to find answers to questions which the grieving families have never had.

The ICRIR was set up in the UK’s Legacy Act and is headed by Northern Ireland’s former lord chief justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Northern Ireland Troubles
Sir Declan Morgan, chief commissioner-designate of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)

It will investigate unsolved Troubles killings and will have the power to offer conditional immunity from prosecution.

It is set to take up work on a number of inquests into events from the region’s troubled past which have not completed by May 1.

UHRW advocacy manager Axel Schmidt described Teebane as “one of the worst terrorist atrocities” of the Troubles.

“This case should now be investigated by the ICRIR to answer important questions concerning the criminal investigation and the absence of protection given to the 14 Karl Construction employees by the RUC,” he said.

“Teebane was one of the worst terrorist atrocities carried out during the Troubles.

“Civilians working on the Lisanelly Army Barracks in Omagh were murdered because they were working for the security forces. It was cold-blooded, brutal and senseless.

“For years, the families have been searching for answers about the conduct of the investigation by the RUC. To say that it was insufficient and ineffective would be an understatement.”

He said UHRW will pass on a detailed file to the ICRIR, and will ask the body to look at the police investigation and what security arrangements were in place to protect the workers.

“Crucially, we also raise the failure to arrest and question some suspects,” he said.