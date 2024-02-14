Arsonist who killed neighbours loses bid to have whole-life jail tariff reduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Arsonist who killed neighbours loses bid to have whole-life jail tariff reduced

By Press Association
Hakeem Kigundu was due to represent himself at his appeal in London, but he refused to attend (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Hakeem Kigundu was due to represent himself at his appeal in London, but he refused to attend (Thames Valley Police/PA)

A double murderer who killed his neighbours by setting fire to their flat has lost a bid to have his whole-life sentence reduced at the Court of Appeal.

Hakeem Kigundu killed Richard Burgess, 46, and 45-year-old Neil Morris after pouring petrol in the hallways of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, on December 15 2021.

Kigundu, who is now 33, also seriously injured two others in the blaze, which a judge called a “premeditated attack made by the defendant in revenge”.

Damage to the property in Reading
Hakeem Kigundu admitted two counts of murder, two of causing grievous bodily harm and one of arson with intent to endanger life (Ted Hennessey/PA)

The Ugandan national was due to represent himself at his appeal in London, but he refused to attend.

Rejecting the bid in his absence on Wednesday, three judges said that while whole-life orders were “reserved for the most serious and egregious types of murder”, Kigundu’s actions had “quite catastrophic consequences” which “cannot begin to be overstated”.

Lord Justice William Davis, sitting with Mr Justice Murray and Judge Robert Altham said: “There can be little doubt that these offences fall into that category.

“We are confident that it is appropriate to consider his appeal and dismiss it.”

Kigundu was sentenced in October 2022 after admitting two counts of murder, two of causing grievous bodily harm and one of arson with intent to endanger life.

Reading Crown Court previously heard that Kigundu planned the attack after growing angry over his neighbours’ complaints about his antisocial behaviour and losing his job as a BT engineer in the months before.

He bought 40 litres of petrol, a sledgehammer, and a V For Vendetta mask in the days before the fire and stated his intention to kill his neighbours in a voice note, creating an email address with the words “burn them all”.

Joel Richards, who suffered third-degree burns in the blaze and had to jump from a second-floor window after rousing two other Rowe Court residents, said he saw Kigundu laughing from his car parked outside as the building burned.

Lord Justice William Davis said: “This is somebody who was planning in effect mass murder.”