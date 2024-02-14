Trust ‘failed to act with candour’ over nitrous oxide levels on maternity unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trust ‘failed to act with candour’ over nitrous oxide levels on maternity unit

By Press Association
An independent review concluded there was an ‘unacceptable delay’ in Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s response to concerns raised about dangerous levels of the gas (Alamy/PA)
An NHS trust has been accused of a “failure to act with candour” and not acting swiftly enough to protect staff from hazardous exposure to nitrous oxide.

An independent review has concluded that there was an “unacceptable delay” in Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s response to concerns about dangerous levels of the gas in the maternity unit at Basildon University Hospital maternity unit.

The review, conducted by the Good Governance Institute, also found the trust “failed to act with candour and transparency” over the incident.

“The inquiry found that there was an unacceptable delay in responding to and mitigating a serious risk that had been reported into the levels of nitrous oxide on the Basildon University Hospital maternity unit,” the authors wrote.

As a result, midwives and other staff on the maternity unit were “exposed to unnecessary risk or potential harm”, they added.

The review states that the levels of nitrous oxide – also known as Entonox – found on the ward “needed to be treated as a significant risk to health” when concerns were raised in July 2021, but this was not done until October 2022.

The NHS maternity survey for 2022 shows 76% of women used gas and air (nitrous oxide) during their labour.

While there are no harmful side effects to using gas and air for a mother or baby, prolonged exposure can lead to health issues.

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Matthew Hopkins said: “While we now have robust systems in place and are confident that nitrous oxide levels are well within the safe limits, it is simply not acceptable that we took so long to act.

“We committed to commissioning an independent investigation to fully understand what went wrong and how we could ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to the staff in the unit and thank them for their patience and their unwavering commitment to the families who use our maternity service.”

A trust spokesperson said the organisation had made an action plan to address the recommendations set out in the report and had also commissioned a separate governance review.