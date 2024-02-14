Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal among stars cast in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four

Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have been revealed as the cast members of upcoming Marvel film The Fantastic Four.

The comic book story about a superhero team comprised of astronauts who develop special powers after being exposed to cosmic radiation has been made into a number of films and TV series across the years.

Marvel Studios posted a photo to its social media on Wednesday which showed a cartoon image of the four actors in their respective roles.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

The poster, which says “Happy Valentine’s Day”, shows the characters in their uniforms, with Pascal, 48, and Kirby, 35, holding hands and Moss-Bachrach, 46, reading a magazine.

Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, who has skin which looks like it’s made of rocks.

The American actor is known for playing Desi Harperin in TV series Girls and most recently starred in the latest season of The Bear, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

Bafta-winning actress Kirby, who recently starred as Josephine in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, will portray Sue Storm, otherwise known as the Invisible Woman.

Chilean-American actor Pascal, who played Joel Miller in The Last Of Us, will star as the elastic Reed Richards, know as Mister Fantastic.

Finishing the line-up is Stranger Things actor Quinn, 30, who will portray Sue’s brother Johnny – The Human Torch – who can control flames.

Details of the film have not been announced but in the comics the foursome are changed forever after an experimental space flight leads them to harnessing special powers and becoming celebrities.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y8KfOo8ZoZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

A previous Fantastic Four film came out in 1994, followed by a reboot in 2005 starring Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis.

They all returned in 2007 for Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer, in which they learned they were not the only super-powered beings in the universe.

In 2015, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B Jordan and Jamie Bell starred in another Fantastic Four movie, and animated TV series based on the comics have aired throughout the years.

The new film will be in cinemas on July 25 2025, according to Marvel Studios.