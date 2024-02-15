Winter pressures on NHS show ‘no sign of easing’ ahead of fresh strike by doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Winter pressures on NHS show ‘no sign of easing’ ahead of fresh strike by doctors

By Press Association
One in three hospital patients in England arriving by ambulance last week had to wait more than half an hour to be handed over to A&E teams (Jeff Moore/PA)
One in three hospital patients in England arriving by ambulance last week had to wait more than half an hour to be handed over to A&E teams (Jeff Moore/PA)

Winter pressures on the NHS in England are showing “no sign of easing”, with high levels of flu and ongoing struggles to clear beds of people fit to leave, health chiefs have warned.

Ambulances are continuing to face long delays in handing patients to A&E teams, at the same time as the NHS is preparing for a fresh round of strike action by junior doctors later this month.

The latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England shows the range of pressures the health service is facing.

An average of 2,390 people were in hospital each day last week with flu, including 98 in critical care beds.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

The total is down slightly by 4% from 2,478 the previous week, which was the highest figure so far this winter, but is still up 82% since the start of January, according to NHS data.

Flu infections this year have surged at a later point than last winter, when cases peaked at Christmas and then fell rapidly – although last’s year outbreak saw hospital numbers top 5,000, in what was the worst flu season in the UK for a decade.

This year’s outbreak has yet to see figures reach a similar level.

Meanwhile, 33% of hospital patients in England arriving by ambulance in the week to February 11 had to wait more than half an hour to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is up from 31% in the previous week and is close to this winter’s peak of 34%, which was reached at the end of January.

The figure is well above the level at this point last year, which was 20%.

Some 13% of patients had to wait more than an hour to be handed over last week, up slightly from 12% the previous week and above the 7% at this stage in 2023.

(PA Graphics)

Handover delays of new patients can reflect a shortage of beds on wards, which in turn is affected by delays in discharging people who are medically fit to leave hospital.

An average of 13,766 hospital beds per day last week were occupied by people ready to be discharged.

This is down from 14,252 the previous week, but remains well above levels seen for much of the winter.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts in England, said that pressures on hospital beds were “unrelenting” and demands on the NHS showed “no sign of easing”.

Delays in discharging people were “stubbornly high”, with thousands of beds taken up every day by “patients who are fit to be recovering at or close to home but can’t be discharged, often because of a lack of social care capacity in the community,” he added.

“Alongside grappling winter pressures, trust leaders and their teams are also having to prepare for another round of highly disruptive strike action by junior doctors in just over a week.

“In the face of these challenges, trust leaders and their teams are doing everything they can to treat patients as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The British Medical Association has announced that junior doctors in England will take strike action from 7am on February 24 to 11.59pm on February 28.

It will be the 10th walkout by junior doctors in a long-running dispute over pay.

The latest performance figures also show that norovirus levels are broadly unchanged, with an average of 561 adult hospital beds filled last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

This compares with 568 the previous week, a very slight fall of 1%, and is down from a peak of 688 beds a fortnight earlier.

An average of 3,232 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were in hospital last week, down 10% from 3,599 the previous week and 24% below this winter’s high of 4,245 in early January.

Covid-19 patient numbers peaked at more than 9,000 last winter.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said it was clear that seasonal pressures on the NHS were “not letting up”, with high levels of flu and bed occupancy combining with “continued high demand for ambulance services and NHS 111”.

He added: “The robust measures in our urgent and emergency care recovery plan and early winter planning have ensured we have more beds in place this year compared to last, and innovations like our virtual ward programme and same day emergency care units are helping.

“But there is no doubt staff are continuing to face one of their busiest winters ever.

“The public can play their part by continuing to only use 999 and A&E in an emergency and using 111 online or local pharmacies and GP services for other conditions.”