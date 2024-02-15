Soil microbes may hold the secret to a better-tasting cup of tea, scientists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soil microbes may hold the secret to a better-tasting cup of tea, scientists say

By Press Association
The researchers looked at all the microbes found on the roots of tea plants (Yui Mok/PA)
The researchers looked at all the microbes found on the roots of tea plants (Yui Mok/PA)

It is not just good quality tea leaves that make a tasty cuppa, research suggests.

Scientists say the secret to brewing a delicious pot of tea may lie in a collection of microbes found on the roots of tea plants.

Researchers in China have identified a group of bacteria present in the soil that, they say, could make good quality tea taste even better.

These microbes work together to boost the production of an amino acid known as theanine, the main component responsible for the taste of tea.

The researchers said that focusing on microbial communities to enhance tea flavours may be a better way to create a tastier brew than genetically modifying tea plants.

For the study, published in the journal Current Biology, the researchers looked at all the microbes found on the roots of tea plants.

They then looked at the nitrogen metabolism of plants – a basic process of plant physiology where the nitrogen gas is converted into a usable form, such as ammonia.

The researchers identified the different microbes associated with better nitrogen metabolism.

They said these microbes influenced how ammonia – an essential element in photosynthesis – was absorbed by the plants, which in turn boosted the production of theanine.

The researchers then created an artificial microbial community, dubbed SynCom, that they believed would help boost theanine production in tea plants.

Professor Tongda Xu, of Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University in Fujian, China, said: “Through the isolation and assembly of a synthetic microbial community from high-quality tea plant roots, we managed to notably enhance the amino acid content in various tea plant varieties, resulting in an improvement in tea quality.”

When tested on a Chinese tea plant called Rougui, the researchers found that SynCom bolstered theanine levels in tea plants.

These microbes also allowed Arabidopsis thaliana – a small flowering plant commonly used in plant biology studies – to better tolerate low nitrogen conditions, the researchers said.

Wenxin Tang, also of Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, said: “The initial expectation for the synthetic microbial community derived from high-quality tea plant roots was to enhance the quality of low-quality tea plants.

“However, to our astonishment, we discovered that the synthetic microbial community not only enhances the quality of low-quality tea plants but also exerts a significant promoting effect on certain high-quality tea varieties.

“Furthermore, this effect is particularly pronounced in low-nitrogen soil conditions.”

The team said its findings could not only make teas more tasty but also reduce the need for chemical fertilisers that boost nitrogen metabolism, with potentially broader implications across other agricultural crops.

Prof Xu said: “Based on our current experimental findings, the inclusion of the SynCom21 microbial community has not only improved the absorption of ammonium nitrogen in different tea varieties but also enhanced the uptake of ammonium nitrogen in Arabidopsis thaliana.

“This suggests that the ammonium nitrogen uptake-promoting function of SynCom21 may be applicable to various plants, including other crops.”