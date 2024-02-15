Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute, police say

By Press Association
Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Authorities in Kansas City said that the mass shooting that unfolded amid people at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said that 22 people injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of eight and 47 years old, half of whom were under the age of 16.

A mother of two was also killed.

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football
Hundreds of thousands of fans turned out to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win in five years (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Three people were detained, including two juveniles, and firearms were recovered during the mayhem, police said.

Investigators are also calling for witnesses, people with mobile phone footage and victims of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

Ms Graves said at a news conference: “We are working to determine the involvement of others. And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation.”

The shooting outside Union Station occurred despite the presence of more than 800 police officers who were in the building and nearby, including on top of nearby structures, said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when the shots rang out.

“Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe,” Mr Lucas said.

However, he also added that he doesn’t expect to cancel the upcoming St Patrick’s Day parade.

“We have parades all the time. I don’t think they’ll end. Certainly, we recognised the public safety challenges and issues that relate to them,” Lucas said.

Chiefs Parade Shooting
Police escort Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray and his teammates off the stage after a shooting following their victory parade and rally in Kansas City (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

University Health spokesperson Leslie Carto said two of the eight gunshot victims brought to the hospital are still in critical condition and one is in stable condition. The other five have been discharged.

The hospital also treated four people from the rally who had non-gunshot injuries. Three of those patients were discharged, Ms Carto said.

Stephanie Meyer, chief nursing officer for Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said it was treating 12 patients from the rally, including 11 children between the ages of six and 15, many of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

All were expected to recover, she said.

When asked about the condition of the children, Ms Meyer responded: “Fear. The one word I would use to describe what we saw and how they came to us was fear.”

St Luke’s Hospital spokesperson Emily Hohenberg said one gunshot victim at the hospital remains in critical condition.

APTOPIX Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football
One woman was killed in the shooting with another 22 people, half of whom were under 16, were injured (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Four people who suffered injuries while fleeing the aftermath of the shooting were treated and released.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting, and that the team was on buses and returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in a statement.

President Joe Biden, who was briefed on the shooting and received updates throughout the day, said the tragedy “cuts deep in the American soul” and called for Congress to take action to prevent gun violence.

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football
Three people were detained after the shooting in Kansas City (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“And I ask the country to stand with me,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them.”

Throngs had lined the parade route before the shooting, with fans climbing trees and street poles or standing on rooftops for a better view.

Players rolled through the crowd on double-decker buses, as DJs and drummers heralded their arrival.