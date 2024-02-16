Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘absolutely’ interested in signing Kylian Mbappe

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal should be in the running to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain this summer .

The France forward, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, announced on Thursday that he will leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Arteta feels that signing Mbappe would match Arsenal’s ambitions of becoming the “best team”.

When asked if Arsenal should be interested in the 25-year-old, Arteta said: “Absolutely. Why not? If we want to be the best team then we are going to need the best talent and the best players for sure.

“When there is a player of that calibre then we always need to be in the conversation but it looks like (his future) is in a different way.”

Arteta says Arsenal are heading into the most important part of the season ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley.

The title-chasing Gunners currently sit third, two points behind leaders Liverpool, after extending their impressive run to four straight league wins following a dominant 6-0 victory at West Ham.

Arteta highlighted the importance of claiming three points at Turf Moor and to keep up their consistent form during the final 14 league matches.

“It’s the most important part of the season and every fixture will play a significant role in what we want to achieve,” Arteta said.

“Burnley at the moment are a team which are extremely difficult to beat if you look at the results and how teams have drawn or beaten them by small margins.

“They are extremely well coached and are a team that are very competitive, so we know that we have a very tough match on Saturday and we need to play with the same energy and enthusiasm.

“We want to be there (title race) and it means we have done a lot right during the season.

“We have shown a big level of consistency in the team, we want to take a step forward and maintain the consistency.”

Burnley, who sit seven points from safety, have struggled in their first season back in the Premier League.

Arteta showed his admiration for Clarets manager Vincent Kompany, lauding his “special aura” ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The Arsenal manager coached the former Manchester City captain when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad Stadium between 2016 and 2019.

“We know each other really well and I have huge respect for him, we had a really good relationship when we worked together,” Arteta added.

Kompany (left) and Arteta previously worked together at Manchester City (Steve Paston/PA)

“I have a huge admiration for him when he was a player and he has a special aura around him. He has great ideas and a vision of how to play the game.

“What they did in the Championship last season (winning the league by 10 points) was phenomenal in a record season. To do that you need to be exceptional (as a coach).

“He has courage and his work ethic is phenomenal.”