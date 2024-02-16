Two arrested after migrants found in back of lorry at ferry port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two arrested after migrants found in back of lorry at ferry port

By Press Association
Two men have been arrested after six migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port and taken to hospital (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Two men have been arrested after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port and taken to hospital.

Both the men are in custody, with one detained on suspicion of people smuggling and the other suspected of entering the UK illegally, Sussex Police said.

The discovery at the East Sussex port on Friday morning sparked a major emergency services response, with ambulances, police and Border Force in attendance.

Footage circulating online appears to show someone wrapped in a foil blanket being wheeled off a ferry on a stretcher, amid unconfirmed reports the group were found in a freezer van or refrigerated truck.

Police said six people were taken to hospital. But no fatalities have been reported at this stage, the PA news agency understands.

The port remains open and ferry services are running as usual.

Martin Sinnock, 70, whose home overlooks the entrance to Newhaven Harbour, said he saw “a lot of activity” and a “large” emergency services presence including a helicopter landing on the quayside shortly after the ferry arrived, telling PA he was “deeply sad” to hear migrants were inside the vehicle.

Newhaven ferry port incident
The discovery sparked a major emergency services response on Friday (Martin Sinnock/PA)

A spokesman for DFDS, which operates the ferry services between Newhaven and Dieppe in Normandy, northern France, said: “We can confirm that migrants were found onboard Seven Sisters. Immediate medical attention was provided and as per normal procedure, relevant authorities were contacted. From there on our crew followed their instructions.”

Sussex Police said: “We are currently supporting Border Force, who are the lead agency, and other emergency services after a number of people were found on a lorry on a boat in Newhaven Port.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK.

“The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment.”

A force spokesman also confirmed the boat in question was a ferry.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at 9.40am.

The Home Office confirmed Border Force was involved in the response but said that while the incident was ongoing “it would be inappropriate to comment further”.

Earlier Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X: “Very concerned about these reports.

“From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding.”