Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

A New York judge ruled against Donald Trump on Friday, imposing a penalty of 364 million dollars (£288 million) over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president’s wealth.

Mr Trump also was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

However, the judge backed away from an earlier ruling that would have dissolved the former president’s companies.

Former President Donald Trump was also banned from holding executive office at a New York company (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Mr Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba called the verdict “manifest injustice” and “the culmination of a multi-year, politically fuelled witch hunt”.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a two-and-a-half-month trial, which saw the Republican presidential front-runner bristling under oath that he was the victim of a rigged legal system.

Mr Engoron concluded that Mr Trump and his co-defendants “failed to accept responsibility” for their actions and that expert witnesses who testified for the defence “simply denied reality”.

The judge called the civil fraud at the heart of the trial a “venial sin, not a mortal sin”.

But Mr Engoron said the refusal by Mr Trump and his associates to admit wrongdoing suggested they would continue if not constrained.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” added Mr Engoron.

Donald Trump has blended his court appearances with campaigning as he seeks another term in the White House (Michael Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

The stiff penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who sued Mr Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices as he built the multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

Mr Trump’s lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

The suit is one of many legal headaches for Mr Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House.

He has been indicted four times in the last year — accused in Georgia and Washington DC of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels on his behalf.