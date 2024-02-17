Tiger Woods ‘much better’ after withdrawing from Genesis with flu-like symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiger Woods ‘much better’ after withdrawing from Genesis with flu-like symptoms

By Press Association
Tiger Woods gets into a vehicle after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club (Ryan Sun/AP)
Tiger Woods gets into a vehicle after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club (Ryan Sun/AP)

Tiger Woods is said to be feeling “much, much better” after the 48-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in California due to suffering flu-like symptoms.

The 15-time major champion, tournament host this week, returned to the PGA Tour on Thursday, finishing his opening round at the Riviera Country Club on one-over par.

But the American could not back that up a day later as he withdrew after six holes due to illness.

Rob McNamara, executive vice president of TGR Ventures, told PGATour.com Woods had started feeling flu-like symptoms on Thursday night.

“He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy,” McNamara said.

“Ultimately the doctors are saying he’s got some – potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He’s been treated with an IV bag and he’s doing much, much better and he’ll be released on his own here soon.”

Woods is still adapting to ankle fusion surgery, having undergone treatment in April last year after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round and he did not compete again until the Hero World Challenge in December.

He had suffered from a back spasm towards the end of his first round, shanking his second shot on the 18th from the fairway over into the trees on the right, eventually sinking a two-putt bogey to make a five.

Woods started in fine form on Friday, producing a birdie on the first, but back-to-back bogeys arrived from the fourth and he called it a day after a third par on the sixth left him one over for his round.

He was driven back to the locker room by a rules official.

Following Friday’s play, it was also announced that Jordan Spieth was disqualified for signing for an incorrect scorecard.

In a statement on X, the PGA Tour said: “Jordan Spieth has been disqualified from The Genesis Invitational for signing for an incorrect scorecard.

“Spieth signed for a 3 and made a 4 on No. 4.”

American Patrick Cantlay takes a five-shot lead into the weekend at 13 under, while Rory McIlroy fights to beat the cut after following up Thursday’s 74 with a flawless 66.