William to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales has announced plans to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land (Hugh Hastings/PA)
The Prince of Wales has announced plans to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land (Hugh Hastings/PA)

The Prince of Wales has announced plans to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness in the South West of England.

Working with Cornish homelessness charity St Petrocs, the project will provide 24 homes in Nansledan, Newquay, with “wrap around support” for local people experiencing homelessness to create a path to a permanent home.

The development of “high quality temporary accommodation that feels like home” is due to begin in September with the first homes expected to be completed in the autumn of next year, according to a statement from the estate.

Prince of Wales visit to Lostwithiel
The Prince of Wales, left, during a visit to the Duchy of Cornwall nursery last year (Hugh Hastings/PA)

The Duchy of Cornwall is a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion, which provide an income for the heir to the throne.

In a newspaper interview last year, William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall – a title inherited from his father after Queen Elizabeth II’s death – was asked if there were plans for affordable housing on his Duchy of Cornwall land and replied: “There is. Absolutely. Social housing. You’ll see that when it’s ready.”

Estate director Ben Murphy said: “As one of his key priorities for the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William asked us to address the homelessness challenge within Cornwall and other areas where the estate resides.

“Today, we are excited to reveal plans for this innovative housing project to help break the cycle of homelessness in the Newquay area.”

Mr Murphy continued: “We will be helping people rebuild their lives, with training and employment opportunities alongside the provision of more permanent housing that we are building in Nansledan.

“The Duchy is well-known for integrating high quality affordable housing into the new communities built on its land, and Prince William is determined to ensure that we continue to be part of the solution when it comes to the housing crisis.

“The shortage of social rent and private rented properties are widely considered to be the main causes of increasing homelessness across the country, which is why we are proud to launch this project alongside ambitious plans to unlock more affordable and attainable homes across our estate.”

St Petrocs will help residents access training and employment “to provide a route out of homelessness for good”.

The charity’s chief executive, Henry Meacock, said: “Everybody at St Petrocs is delighted to be part of this collaboration with the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Our charity has been working in Cornwall for over 30 years and has supported many hundreds of people in this time. With the Duchy of Cornwall, we believe we can deliver a truly exemplary project embedded in the local community which will provide a route for many more people out of homelessness for good.”

“This partnership is an important step in achieving our shared goal of ending homelessness in Cornwall and across the UK,” Mr Meacock added.

The Duchy of Cornwall confirmed its future housing projects in Nansledan will aim to increase affordable housing from 30% to 40%, which means up to 200 more affordable homes will be built on top of the existing 1,020.

The Duchy also said it plans to create a Private Rented Scheme for Nansledan, which removes barriers to entry for those on lower incomes, provides longer term tenancies and transparent rent increases.

The estate further committed to building more than 400 social rented homes and a further 475 affordable dwellings on its new development of South East Faversham in Kent.