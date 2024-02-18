£35m paid out to those injured in Troubles violence as more applicants sought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£35m paid out to those injured in Troubles violence as more applicants sought

By Press Association
The Victims’ Payments Board is responsible for the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme (PA)
Almost £35 million has been paid out to those who suffered a significant injury as a result of violence in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

An information campaign has been launched to attempt to reach potential applicants living outside of Northern Ireland.

The Victims’ Payments Board, which is responsible for the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, said anyone who may have suffered permanent disabling physical or psychological injuries as a result of a Troubles-related incident should consider applying to the scheme.

Leaflets with further information about the scheme will be delivered to every household in Northern Ireland from Monday.

The leaflet provides information on the key elements of the scheme, including background information, how to make an application, information around providing evidence, as well as signposting potential applicants towards the various groups who provide free support services to those wishing to apply.

The scheme opened for applications on August 31, 2021 and the current closing date is August 31, 2026.

To date, more than 6,500 applications have been received and more than £34.8 million has been paid out to victims.

The Victims’ Payments Board is committed to raising awareness about the scheme to ensure everyone who may be eligible to apply can do so.

It is therefore encouraging anyone from Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland, Europe and further afield who may have suffered a permanent physical and/or psychological disablement to consider applying.

More than 500 applications have already been received from outside Northern Ireland.

Paul Bullick, secretary to the board, said as years pass it is becoming more urgent that those injured in the Troubles should make an application to the scheme.

Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme
Paul Bullick is secretary to the Victims’ Payment Board (PA)

“We are all aware of the many Troubles-Related incidents which have taken place across Great Britain, Ireland and wider Europe over the past five decades where many people received disabling injuries,” he said.

“As the years roll on, it is becoming more urgent that those injured in these Troubles-related incidents should make themselves known to us.

“To this end the Victims’ Payments Board is reaching out to every household in Northern Ireland with detailed information about the scheme and we would ask everyone to read this carefully and, if you know of someone who may be eligible to make an application, to please pass this on.

“We are receiving a large volume of applications, and it is important to stress that the decision process could be a lengthy one.

“These are complex matters, and no two applications are the same. Each one must be considered on its own merit and while we have taken steps to ensure that all applications are progressed in a victim-centric way, we would again ask for the public’s patience as we carry out the necessary checks.”