Two police officers and a first responder shot dead at scene of domestic call

Two police officers and a first responder have been shot and killed while responding to a domestic abuse call in a suburb of Minneapolis, according to a police union.

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.

“Horrific news from Burnsville,” Minnesota governor Tim Walz wrote on social media.

“While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire state of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

Other law enforcement agencies posted messages of condolence on social media, including images of badges with blue bars through them. It is a mark of solidarity in mourning.

“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss,” Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director Brian Peters said in a statement.

“These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.”

Law Enforcement Labour Services represents rank-and-file officers and the supervisors of the Burnsville Police Department. The organisation’s executive director, Jim Mortenson, said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning.

“These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed.”

Burnsville, a city of around 64,000, is about 15 miles south of central Minneapolis.