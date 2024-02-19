Husband of touting firm boss believed there was ‘nothing untoward’ about company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Husband of touting firm boss believed there was ‘nothing untoward’ about company

By Press Association
Leeds Crown Court heard the firm used multiple identities, some of which were fake, to buy large amounts of tickets for artists such as Ed Sheeran and Little Mix on primary sites including Ticketmaster before re-selling them on secondary ticketing platforms such as Viagogo (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Leeds Crown Court heard the firm used multiple identities, some of which were fake, to buy large amounts of tickets for artists such as Ed Sheeran and Little Mix on primary sites including Ticketmaster before re-selling them on secondary ticketing platforms such as Viagogo (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The husband of a “dishonest” touting firm boss has told a court he believed there was “nothing untoward” about her business.

Mark Woods is accused of being involved in his wife Maria Chenery-Woods’ company TQ Tickets Ltd, which sold more than £6.5 million of tickets on secondary ticketing sites in two and a half years.

Leeds Crown Court heard the firm used multiple identities, some of which were fake, to buy large amounts of tickets for artists such as Ed Sheeran and Little Mix on primary sites including Ticketmaster before re-selling them on secondary ticketing platforms such as Viagogo.

Jurors heard Chenery-Woods, who referred to herself as the Ticket Queen, was the driving force behind TQ Tickets Ltd.

She and Paul Douglas, who referred to himself as Ticket Boy, have pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading but their respective spouses – Mark Woods and Lynda Chenery – have denied the offences and are on trial. Chenery is also Chenery-Woods’ sister.

Woods told the court that he became a director of TQ Tickets Ltd when his wife had filed for bankruptcy and couldn’t take a directorship herself, but that he had no personal involvement in its administration.

Giving evidence on Monday, Woods said he and Chenery-Woods married in 1998 after meeting when she was working for the travel company he used in order to commute from East Anglia to London.

He told the court she left the family business after the birth of their first child and set up her own firm taking people around the country on coaches for events.

Woods said he “didn’t take a great deal of interest” in her business and was “extremely busy” with his own career in sales.

“I knew Maria was running a ticket and travel company, I knew she was involved in that market,” he told the court.

“I was perfectly satisfied that there was nothing untoward about what she was doing.

“I was very content, I was very busy doing my own thing. In certain respects we led very different paths.”

Woods said he became a director of TQ Tickets Ltd when it was set up as a limited company because Chenery-Woods was bankrupt at the time following a previous business “debacle” and unable to take a directorship.

He told the court he had “decided to give Maria one last chance” but did not anticipate having any role in the business himself.

Asked if he received any remuneration as a director, Woods said: “Not a penny, nothing.”

He said he “should have resigned” from the company when his wife was discharged from bankruptcy a few years later and took all the firm’s shares.

The defendant told the court his arrest in 2017 was an “absolute bolt out of the blue”.

Woods said he believed TQ Tickets Ltd was “a broker that provided tickets and travel for consumers wanting to go to events”.

Woods said Chenery-Woods had used his bank cards for the business, and thought they were being used to “pay invoices”.

He said: “I didn’t get the statements, I didn’t know what was going on with her business. I knew my cards were being used but I didn’t get any summary or update.”

Prosecutors have said that TQ Tickets Ltd was motivated by “greed and dishonesty” when it “exploited the love and passion” of music lovers to make more than £6.5 million from secondary ticketing sites in two and a half years.

Woods, 59, and Chenery, 51, both of Dickleburgh, near Diss, Norfolk, deny three counts of fraudulent trading.