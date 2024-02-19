Man appears in court after Vietnamese migrants found in van at ferry port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man appears in court after Vietnamese migrants found in van at ferry port

By Press Association
The ferry Seven Sisters at Newhaven ferry port after migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at port in East Sussex amid a large emergency services presence. Two men have been arrested and six people have been taken to hospital (PA)
The ferry Seven Sisters at Newhaven ferry port after migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at port in East Sussex amid a large emergency services presence. Two men have been arrested and six people have been taken to hospital (PA)

A man has appeared in court after Vietnamese migrants were discovered in the back of a van at Newhaven ferry port.

Anas Al Mustafa, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, is accused of assisting unlawful entry to the UK following the major response at the East Sussex port on Friday.

Emergency services including ambulances, police and Border Force were in attendance at the scene and six people were taken to hospital on Friday.

The 42-year-old handyman, aided by an Arabic interpreter, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard from prosecutor David Holman that while on the ferry, seven Vietnamese nationals concealed in a van escaped by breaking through a wall.

They were trying to get out of the vehicle while others from the outside were trying to break them out, he said.

Mr Holman added that four of the migrants were still in hospital, and one was in a critical condition.

Ferry operator DFDS, which runs services between Newhaven and Dieppe in Normandy, northern France, confirmed on Friday that migrants were found on board the Seven Sisters vessel and said immediate medical attention was provided.

Al Mustafa was remanded into custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 18.