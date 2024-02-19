Alleged fentanyl killer was ‘weird’ and visited couple’s home every day – trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Alleged fentanyl killer was ‘weird’ and visited couple’s home every day – trial

By Press Association
Luke D’Wit speaking to police officers (Essex Police/PA)
Luke D’Wit speaking to police officers (Essex Police/PA)

A man accused of murdering a married couple by poisoning them with fentanyl was “weird” and would visit the home every day, their daughter has said.

Ellie Baxter, 22, said her mother had become reliant on Luke D’Wit, 34, because of her poor health, and was made to drink “gross” herbal remedies to help.

D’Wit is accused of murdering Stephen, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, whom the court heard he had worked for and befriended, with the opioid painkiller, before rewriting their will.

Ms Baxter found her parents dead sitting in their armchairs in their conservatory on Easter Sunday – April 9 – last year, at home in Mersea Island, Essex, the court previously heard.

Luke D’Wit court case
Luke D’Wit leaving the couple’s home (Essex Police/PA)

Giving evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court, she described how her parents “got on” with D’Wit but said they all believed he was “weird, but nerdy weird”.

He had initially been brought into her parents’ shower mat business in about 2012 or 2013 to “help build the website” because of his experience with technology, before eventually coming round to their house “every day”, Ms Baxter told the court.

D’Wit was paid about £15 an hour by the couple, and had “at least three phones”, she said.

He knew the security key pin to the gate of their house, as well as the location of a key safe, Ms Baxter said.

Luke D’Wit court case
Stephen Baxter and his wife Carol befriended Luke D’Wit (Family/Essex Police/PA)

As time went by, D’Wit would usually give her mother, who suffered from the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto’s, her medication in both the mornings and in the evenings, jurors heard.

“Mum was quite reliant on him by the end,” Ms Baxter added.

Ms Baxter, who “got on pretty well with D’Wit”, told the court he made her mother drink herbal remedies in “horrible smoothies” which were supposed to help with her illness.

“They tasted gross … I think mum just got a bit desperate”, she said.

Ms Baxter described her mother as a “bubbly” and “flamboyant” woman who was getting confused and “misplacing things” because of her health condition.

Her “hard worker” father, an engineer, “made a plan” to retire early and downsize shortly before his death, she told the court.

The day before she found her parents’ bodies, Ms Baxter told the court she borrowed £400 from D’Wit to pay for repairs to her car.

Prosecutors allege D’Wit installed a “mobile security surveillance application” on his phone allowing him to monitor a camera from another device.

Two days before Mr Baxter and his wife were discovered dead by their daughter, doorbell camera footage captured D’Wit walking towards the Baxters’ address looking at a phone, it is alleged.

“Was he watching them die?” Tracy Ayling KC, prosecuting, said previously.

“Was this when Mr D’Wit made everything pristine, cleaning up the cups and not leaving any trace?”

D’Wit denies murdering the couple.

The trial continues.