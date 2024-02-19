Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of UK on Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Heavy rain could bring flooding to parts of UK on Wednesday

By Press Association
A yellow rain warning is in place across south-west England and Wales from midnight until noon on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)
A yellow rain warning is in place across south-west England and Wales from midnight until noon on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

Heavy rain could bring flooding and travel disruption to parts of the UK on Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning is in place across south-west England and Wales from midnight until noon.

The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses could be flooded, with some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Bus and train services may also be affected, leading to longer journey times.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the rain will be a cause for concern “because the ground is saturated in places”.

“That is likely to cause some issues, so there is a warning in place,” he said.

Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Temperatures will be mild across most of the country on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Temperatures will be mild at between 11C-13C across most of the country on Wednesday.

However, temperatures will then drop to between 7C-10C on Thursday as wind from the north Atlantic sweeps away the rain clouds.

Earlier in the week, the weather will be dry and fairly cloudy on Monday night, with a band of rain spreading south-eastwards through the day on Tuesday.