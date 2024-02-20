Government website swaps out late Queen’s symbol for crown of King Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government website swaps out late Queen’s symbol for crown of King Charles

By Press Association
King Charles III on January 30, 2024 (Victoria Jones/AP)
The preferred crown symbol of King Charles III has replaced Queen Elizabeth II’s chosen insignia on the UK government website.

The King’s Tudor Crown symbol can be seen on multiple pages of the gov.uk site, with the website’s rebrand expected to be completed by March 1.

The change will also be made on other government channels that use the gov.uk logo, such as apps.

Costs to replace the logo on the UK government’s website are covered within the usual operating costs of managing the site.

The new logo chosen by King Charles III
The new logo chosen by King Charles, as it appears on the gov.uk website (UK Government/PA)

The late Queen’s St Edward’s Crown will be phased out over time, and will be replaced with the more rounded crown icon that King Charles chose for his royal cypher back in 2022 when he ascended to the throne.

The cypher feature’s the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters.

The new crown symbol will eventually replace the late Queen’s insignia on post boxes, police uniforms, official government buildings, official documents and some clothing.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden welcomed the symbol change to reflect the King’s reign.

“Following the accession of His Majesty The King, we are updating the symbols of state to reflect the new design of the Tudor Crown,” Mr Dowden said.

“The digital realm is now an integral part of our lives, and as His Majesty’s Government, we take pride in this change to gov.uk today, honouring the chosen crown of our King.”

A comparison of the two crown icons.
A comparison of the current and previous crown logos, with the late Queen’s positioned on top and the King’s underneath (UK Government/PA)

The move signals a shift in the monarchy, with King Charles moving away from the arches of the late Queen’s preferred curved icon.

Queen Elizabeth’s St Edward’s Crown was a symbol that she chose to continue over from the reign of her father, King George VI.

He took up the Tudor Crown as his emblem during his reign from 1936 to 1952.

Both the late Queen and King Charles III wore the St Edward’s Crown for their respective coronations in 1953 and 2023.

The Yeomen Warders of His Majesty’s Royal Palace – or ‘Beefeaters’ – took up the King’s branding on their uniforms before the coronation last year, with the royal outfits now emblazoned with C R III.

The King started putting his own stamp on the royal tableware used for state banquets in November.

The monarch hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace at the end of last year, with his CIIIR cypher added to the delicate glasses – six at each setting – and side plates of the 1953 Coronation Set, replacing the late Queen’s EIIR cypher.