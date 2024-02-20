Britain exporting polluting used cars to poorer countries, study warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain exporting polluting used cars to poorer countries, study warns

By Press Association
Polluting cars are being exported to poorer countries, study warns (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Britain is exporting dirtier second-hand cars to poorer countries than it sends to the scrapyard, a study has warned.

Researchers from the University of Oxford found that legally exported used cars had 53% higher emissions per kilometre of nitrogen oxides – key health-harming air pollutants – than those that were scrapped instead.

It also warned that exported used cars generated at least 13% more carbon dioxide (CO2) – the main greenhouse gas fuelling rising temperatures and climate change – per kilometre than vehicles scrapped during the study period.

Second-hand cars shipped abroad – the overwhelming majority of which go to low- and middle-income countries – also generated 17% more CO2 than used cars, classed as those which had at least one previous MOT test, being driven in Britain.

The research warned that exported vehicles had lower fuel efficiency than scrapped cars or those that were still on the road.

Almost all exported diesel cars (98%) failed Euro-6 diesel emissions standards for nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, and 83% were predicted to fail standards for carbon dioxide emissions, the study found.

Exported second-hand cars are destined for low- and middle-income countries, many of which have no vehicle emissions standards and suffer more deaths from air pollution.

They also stand to suffer the worst consequences of climate change, the study warned.

The researchers said their assessment probably underestimated vehicle pollution rates as they relied on new car testing data and both emissions and fuel efficiency fall as vehicles age.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, used information including MOT tests, emissions data and scrappage and export certification for British vehicles.

It looked at nearly seven million vehicles that were legally exported from Britain and compared them to every private vehicle driven domestically in that same period, and those that would have been driven if they had not been scrapped.

The UK, US, European Union and Japan collectively supply 90% of used vehicles to lower-middle-income countries and all of them maintain high vehicle emissions standards at home.

Lead author Dr Saul Newman said: “Our study reveals that the UK, a leading global exporter of used vehicles with high vehicle emissions standards inside its own borders, offshores vehicle emissions to lower-income countries who are already suffering the most from climate change.

“This study shows that we have been exporting dirtier cars than those we send to the scrapyard.

“This presents an enormous opportunity to clean up emissions in lower-income countries, simply by applying our own domestic emission standards to vehicles sent offshore.”

The study calls for UK emissions standards to be applied to all exported vehicles, so cleaner instead of dirtier vehicles are sent to lower-income countries.