Two men charged with helping move hundreds of illegal migrants through Europe

By Press Association
An investigation was carried out by the National Crime Agency (Alamy/PA)
Two men have been charged after allegedly helping to move more than 500 illegal migrants through Europe as part of a people smuggling operation.

Dilshad Shamo, 41, from Castell Morgraig, and Ali Khdir, 42, from Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, in South Wales, have been charged with assisting unlawful immigration after an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

They are alleged to have operated a people smuggling ring from the UK, arranging the movement of migrants via boats, HGVs and cars from Iraq, Iran and Syria through the EU to Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany and France.

The NCA believes many of these migrants ended up in the UK.

Both Shamo and Khdir are alleged to have worked as part of a wider organised crime group, in breach of EU immigration laws.

They appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court where they were remanded in custody.

They will next appear before Newport Crown Court on March 18.

The men were initially arrested in April 2023 and charged after answering bail on Sunday.

NCA branch commander Derek Evans said: “This investigation involves two UK residents suspected of organising the logistics of moving illegal migrants through Europe.

“The arrest and charge of these individuals is a major disruption to a suspected international organised crime group alleged to have moved hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants illegally across borders.”