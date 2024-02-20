Tinder brings ID verification to the UK

Tinder is to give UK users the option to verify their identity, age and likeness on the platform as a way to confirm their profile’s authenticity on the dating app.

Following a successful pilot in Australia and New Zealand, the feature will now roll out in the UK in the spring.

The tool gives users of the dating app the option to upload a video selfie and either their passport or driving license as a way of confirming their age and likeness to the photos they add to their profile, proving that their page is authentic to potential matches.

Those who complete this process will be given a blue checkmark badge on their profile, identifying them as a fully verified user.

Tinder is giving users the option to verify their photos and identity on the platform (Tinder/PA)

During its pilot scheme in Australia and New Zealand last year, Tinder said it saw a 67% increase in matches for accounts that were verified compared to those that weren’t.

Rory Kozoll, senior vice president for product integrity at Tinder, said: “Giving users more confidence that their matches are authentic is one of the most valuable things we can do for our users. Safety is and remains a priority for us.

“We have released over 20 in-app safety features in the past few years as well as working with a number of partners, including leading NGOs to promote safe dating. It drives our continued ambition to create a respectful and great experience for all.”