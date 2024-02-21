Uninsured driver accused of causing judge’s death may face new trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uninsured driver accused of causing judge’s death may face new trial

By Press Association
Newly-appointed district judge Matthew Mawdsley suffered fatal injuries in a collision on the A38 Aston Expressway on December 16 2022. (West Midlands Police/PA)
Prosecutors will decide whether an uninsured driver accused of causing the death of a judge as he
crossed a busy road should face a fresh trial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.

District judge Matthew Mawdsley, a father-of-three from Manchester, had been appointed to the role in Birmingham just weeks before he suffered fatal injuries in a collision on the A38 Aston Expressway in the city on December 16 2022.

The 54-year-old was returning back to his hotel, where he was staying due to train strikes, after a Christmas celebration with his district judge colleagues when he attempted to cross the four-lane carriageway at around 10pm and was hit by a number of vehicles.

Elliott Nash, 33, was on trial at Birmingham Crown Court accused of causing death by driving while uninsured, with jurors hearing he was on his way home to Willenhall after working at a Christmas market when his car “clipped” Mr Mawdsley as he crossed the A-road, causing him to fall to the ground.

Nash did not stop and his vehicle was recovered hours later at his home address by police investigating the crash.

Prosecutor Phillip Bradley KC told the trial Nash has already pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a collision at a previous hearing.

Following the trial, the jury of six men and six women started their deliberations but failed to reach a verdict.

Judge Sarah Buckingham adjourned the case until March 4, with the Crown Prosecution Service set to decide whether Nash should face a new trial on the charge of causing death by driving while uninsured.