Apple launches free Sports app for following live scores

Apple has launched its own dedicated sports app, with the free iPhone download offering real-time score updates and stats across a range of sports.

Called Apple Sports, the app can be personalised with a user’s favourite teams and leagues, enabling them to follow multiple games across various sports at the same time, while optional live betting odds can also be displayed.

At launch, the app will include a number of major European football leagues, including the Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, France’s Ligue 1, Italy’s Serie A and the Bundesliga from Germany, as well as Major League Soccer in the US and Mexico’s Liga MX, alongside the currently in season major US sporting leagues such as the NBA, NHL and both men’s and women’s college basketball.

Apple said further leagues will come to the app as their new seasons begin later in the year, including Major League Baseball, the NFL, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the WNBA.

The Sports app enables users to follow multiple sports, leagues and teams at the same time (Apple)

The technology giant said it felt there was not currently a single location to quickly and easily keep up with scores across multiple teams and sports at the same time.

The app will also include a link to watch a game live if it is available on Apple TV or another connected streaming service the user is signed in to on their iPhone.

“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, said.

“Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favourite teams and leagues.”

The new app is first launching in the UK, US and Canada.

Apple said Sports would also sync favourites selected in the app with the My Sports era of the Apple TV and Apple News apps.