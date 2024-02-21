Grants for new electric taxis cut by 20%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grants for new electric taxis cut by 20%

By Press Association
Grants for new electric taxis are being cut by 20%, the Department for Transport has announced (Alamy/PA)
Grants for new electric taxis are being cut by 20%, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

The Plug-in Taxi Grant (PiTG) will be worth £6,000 during the next financial year, down from £7,500 currently.

The DfT (DfT) said the reduction is part of Government policy to “target incentives where they have the most impact whilst delivering value for money for the taxpayer”.

Since its introduction in 2017, the PiTG has provided more than £50 million to support the purchase of more than 9,000 zero-emission cabs.

There were fears the scheme would not be extended beyond the 2023/24 financial year.

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said earlier this month it was “essential” the grants continue as removing them would bring the cost of a plug-in hybrid electric LEVC TX taxi bought on finance to as much as £110,000.

Technology and decarbonisation minister Anthony Browne said: “Taxis are a vital part of our transport network, so it’s great to be supporting our iconic black cab industry with further funding to help decarbonise their vehicles, part of this Government’s plan to back drivers.

“From Redbridge to White City, it’s now more likely than ever that your black cab will be green, with the majority of taxis sold in London now being electric.

“The grant has been a huge success so far, and I’m pleased our funding will be continued for another year to help cabbies make the switch to new vehicles.”

Since 2018, taxis licensed in London for the first time have been required to be capable of travelling minimum distances powered solely by electric batteries.

Transport for London figures show 56% of the 14,800 cabs licensed in the capital are in that category.

LEVC managing director Chris Allen said: “Today’s announcement is a positive signal to the taxi trade that the Government remains committed to supporting the electrification of our iconic industry, and provides important support for drivers for another 12 months.

“LEVC is continually innovating to deliver the latest in clean, accessible mobility solutions.

“We will continue to work with Government to deliver for drivers and passengers across the UK.”

Mr McNamara said: “London’s licensed taxi drivers are proud to be leading the way in adopting zero emission electric taxis.

“Our members have invested record sums in these clean, green vehicles and the PiTG has played a vital role in making this possible.

“Today’s announcement provides the certainty and support hard-working taxi drivers and fleets need to continue investing in the future of this important sector and delivering the high-quality, accessible service London’s iconic black cabs are known for, all while helping to clean up our air and working towards net zero.”