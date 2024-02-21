Musk backs McGregor’s calls to reject constitutional change on family and care

Elon Musk has backed calls by former UFC champion Conor McGregor to vote “no-no” in Ireland’s upcoming referenda on care and the definition of family.

The owner of X, formerly Twitter, posted on his social media platform that “Conor is right” in reference to the Irish fighter’s position on the referenda, due to take place on March 8.

On Tuesday, Mr McGregor posted “Vote NO/NO!” to his 10.4 million followers about the proposed constitutional change on care and the definition of the family.

Conor is right https://t.co/PpzhR7SIds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2024

An upcoming referendum proposes deleting Article 41.2.1 and 41.2.2 of the constitution, which make reference to a woman’s role and duties in the home, and replace it with a new article, 42B, that acknowledges family carers.

The second referendum proposes amending Article 41 of the constitution to extend the meaning of family beyond one defined by marriage and include those based on “durable” relationships.

It comes months after the tech billionaire backed Mr McGregor to run for president of Ireland, after the mixed martial arts fighter said he was considering a career change.

On Wednesday, Mr Musk replied “that would be epic”, to a post calling for Mr McGregor to become the country’s next president.