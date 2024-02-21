Soldier posthumously awarded Victoria Cross was ‘unbelievable’ – Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soldier posthumously awarded Victoria Cross was ‘unbelievable’ – Camilla

By Press Association
Camilla talks to Duane and Caroline Ashworth (John Stillwell/PA)
The Queen paid tribute to a Grenadier Guardsman posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross when she met military families supported by the regiment’s charity.

Camilla praised the bravery of Lance Corporal James Ashworth as she chatted to his parents, Duane and Caroline Ashworth, telling them “I’m just full of admiration”.

She is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and welcomed former soldiers and their families to Clarence House for a reception, her first engagement as patron of the Colonel’s Fund.

The Colonel’s Fund event
The Queen poses with fund members and beneficiaries during The Colonel’s Fund event at Clarence House (John Stillwell/PA)

Speaking about L/Cpl Ashworth’s actions, recognised with the British armed forces’ highest military decoration, she told his parents: “You must be so proud, for somebody to be awarded the Victoria Cross is something else.

“It’s unbelievable, I read his citation and couldn’t believe it.”

L/Cpl Ashworth, 23, from Corby in Northamptonshire, was killed during an operation to eliminate a group of insurgent sharpshooters in the Nahr-e Saraj district of Helmand province, Afghanistan, in June 2012.

During the firefight the soldier and his team pressed the insurgents and in the final moments L/Cpl Ashworth moved from behind a wall to get better aim to throw a grenade, exposing himself to fire and was fatally shot.

His citation read: “Despite the ferocity of the insurgent’s resistance, Ashworth refused to be beaten.

“His total disregard for his own safety in ensuring that the last grenade was posted accurately was the gallant last action of a soldier who had willingly placed himself in the line of fire on numerous occasions earlier in the attack. This supremely courageous and inspiring action deserves the highest recognition.”

The Colonel’s Fund event
Camilla talks to Lance Sergeant Markus Strydom (John Stillwell/PA)

The Colonel’s Fund was established in 2007 and provides help with mobility aid, home improvements, employment training and counselling.

Matt Elmer, a retired Grenadier Guards Colour Sergeant who serves as Regimental Casualty Officer, delivers services to those in need.

He said about the veterans whom he helps: “The key thing is they know I’m there. We want to get people back on their feet, so to speak.

“They might be fine but then they might have a dip but all they have to do is pick up the phone and I am there.”