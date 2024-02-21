Russian court rejects appeal over politician’s removal from presidential race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian court rejects appeal over politician’s removal from presidential race

By Press Association
Boris Nadezhdin’s appeal has been rejected (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A liberal Russian politician has lost another appeal against election officials’ decision to bar him from running in next month’s presidential vote.

Boris Nadezhdin had made a call for halting the conflict in Ukraine his main campaign slogan and authorities’ refusal to register him for the race underlined the Kremlin’s repugnance of any public opposition to its action.

Wednesday’s court verdict that turned down Mr Nadezhdin’s appeal follows Friday’s death of chief Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny in a remote Arctic prison that caused global outrage and dealt a heavy blow to the beleaguered Russian opposition.

Boris Nadezhdin
Mr Nadezhdin had made ending the fighting in Ukraine his chief campaign pledge (AP Photo, File)

After a day of deliberations, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled to reject Mr Nadezhdin’s appeal against the Central Election Commission’s decision to bar him from the March 15-17 presidential election. The court previously turned down his two other appeals related to technical aspects of the commission’s move.

Mr Nadezhdin said he would appeal the ruling.

Thousands of Russians across the country signed petitions in support of Mr Nadezhdin’s candidacy, an unusual show of support in the rigidly controlled political landscape.

Mr Nadezhdin, a local legislator from a town near Moscow, submitted 105,000 signatures to the Central Election Commission to qualify for the race.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to win the election in March (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/AP)

The commission declared earlier this month that more than 9,000 signatures submitted by Mr Nadezhdin’s campaign were invalid – enough to disqualify him. Russia’s election rules say potential candidates can have no more than 5% of their submitted signatures thrown out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, 71, who is running as an independent candidate, relies on a tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power.

With prominent critics who could challenge him either jailed or living abroad and most independent media banned, Mr Putin’s re-election is all but assured. He faces a token opposition from three other candidates nominated by Kremlin-friendly parties represented in parliament.