Flooding feared as heavy rain and strong gusts hit parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Flooding feared as heavy rain and strong gusts hit parts of UK

By Press Association
Huge waves crash against the sea wall near Whitley Bay. Issue date: Sunday February 11, 2024.
Huge waves crash against the sea wall near Whitley Bay. Issue date: Sunday February 11, 2024.

Heavy downpours and strong gusts could bring flooding and disruption to parts of England and Wales on Thursday.

A yellow warning for rain across the West Midlands, South Wales and south-west England from 3am to 2pm forecasts that some places could be drenched by 20-30mm of rain, according to the Met Office.

The warning states: “A band of heavy rain and squally winds will move east across South Wales and south-west England early on Thursday morning, with further heavy rain at times until early afternoon.

“Some places will see 10-15mm of rain within 2 hours and a few places could have 20-30mm of rain during the period of the warning.”

WEATHER Rain
(PA Graphics)

Great Western Railway (GWR) passengers had to deal with cancellations on Wednesday due to flooding between Plymouth and Exeter St David’s in south-west England, and the line towards Exeter St David’s was blocked.

It came as the 12-hour rainfall totals included 68mm that was recorded at Whitebarrow on Dartmoor and 63mm at Coniston Coppermines, Cumbria.

Much of southern, central and eastern England is covered by a rain or wind warning meaning that “after what has been a wet February so far, further rain is on the way on Thursday, accompanied by some gusty winds”, according to Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen.

The Environment Agency (EA) had issued 36 flood warnings and 203 flood alerts by 11pm on Wednesday.

A band of rain that is expected to move east across England during Thursday, before clearing eastern England by early evening, means some regions should brace for possible flooding and disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering the East Midlands, East of England, London and south-east England, the  South West and West Midlands from 5am to 5pm on Thursday.

It states: “Rain will be heavy at times and perhaps become more prolonged to give 3-6 hours of rain.

“Most places within the warning area will see 10-15mm of rainfall but a few places could see 30-40mm with this falling onto already saturated ground.

“Lightning and gusty winds are likely to be additional hazards, with a small chance of gusts around 50mph in a few places.”

A yellow warning for wind is also in place for Thursday from 8am to 6pm, with “gusts of around 50mph in a few places very briefly, as well as some hail and thunder”.

The East of England, London, the South East and South West are the regions which have been urged to brace for “a small chance of disruption from strong winds”.

The wind warning also states: “There is a small chance of a broader swathe of very strong winds affecting southern and eastern England with gusts of 60 to 70mph, mostly likely close to English Channel and southern North Sea coasts.”

Mr Gundersen added:  “There’s a small chance that wind gusts could reach 60-70mph, mostly likely on exposed coasts, though more widely we’re likely to see a shorter spell of heavy, squally rain with hail and thunder in a few places and gusts to around 50mph.

“Most places within the warning areas are likely to see 10-15mm of rain, with a chance of 30-40mm in a few places. This is falling on saturated ground, which elevates the chances of flooding and disruption.”