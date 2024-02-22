Footballer Dani Alves convicted of nightclub sexual assault By Press Association February 22 2024, 9:24am February 22 2024, 9:24am Share Footballer Dani Alves convicted of nightclub sexual assault Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4902092/footballer-dani-alves-convicted-of-nightclub-sexual-assault/ Copy Link Dani Alves has been found guilty of a sexual assault (D.Zorrakino/Pool Photo via AP/PA) Brazilian football star Dani Alves has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday. The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years and six months. Alves, 40, denied any wrongdoing during a trial that took place over three days this month. The decision can be appealed. Footballer Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona earlier this month (Alberto Estevez/Pool Photo via AP/PA) The court found Alves sexually assaulted his victim early in the morning of December 31, 2022, when she said he raped her in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub. State prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison sentence for Alves while the lawyers representing his accuser wanted 12 years. His defence asked for his acquittal, or if found guilty a one-year sentence plus 50,000 euro (£42,765) compensation for the victim. Alves has been in jail since being detained on January 20, 2023. His requests for bail were denied because the court considered him a flight risk. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.