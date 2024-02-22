Grandmother, 68, died of ‘unsurvivable’ dog bite wounds – inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grandmother, 68, died of ‘unsurvivable’ dog bite wounds – inquest

By Press Association
Esther Martin, who was fatally attacked by XL bullies in Jaywick, Essex (Family photo/ PA)
A grandmother who was savaged to death by XL bullies died of “unsurvivable” dog bite wounds, an inquest heard.

Police discovered Esther Martin, 68, unresponsive inside a property in Jaywick in Essex, Thursday’s hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Coroner’s officer Andy Flack said police were called to a disturbance at the address in Hillman Avenue at 4pm on February 3.

Dog attack in Jaywick
The police cordon in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex (Gwyn Wright/ PA)

He said Ms Martin, who was staying at the address but lived in Woodford Green in east London, was found along with “two large dogs”.

“She was unresponsive,” said Mr Flack. “Her injuries were unsurvivable.”

He said Ms Martin was pronounced dead at 4.47pm, with her medical cause of death recorded as “dog bite wounds to the upper right limb”.

Ms Martin had reportedly tried to break up fighting puppies before she was attacked.

Two dogs were destroyed at the scene and were later confirmed by Essex Police to be XL bullies.

A 39-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences, has been bailed until March 5.

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex, suspended the inquest proceedings pending the outcome of the police investigation.

He said: “May I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms Martin on what on any view is an extremely tragic death of a loved one.”