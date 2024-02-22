Constance Marten ‘given almost £50k by trust fund in months before search began’

A fugitive aristocrat was given almost £50,000 from her trust fund in the months before she disappeared with her partner and newborn baby, a court has heard.

Constance Marten was given £47,886 by C. Hoare & Co between September 1 2022 and January 17 2023. A police appeal to find them was launched on January 6 last year.

Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, went on the run with their daughter Victoria after their car burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, last January.

The Old Bailey has heard how they went on to sleep in a tent, in a bid to keep the baby, after Marten’s four other children were taken into care.

Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and baby Victoria in East Ham, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

When the couple were eventually arrested in Brighton, East Sussex, they initially refused to say where their child was or whether she was alive or dead.

Last March 1, Victoria’s remains were found in a Lidl supermarket bag inside a disused shed on an allotment.

The jury heard during evidence from police financial investigator Detective Constable Steve Ferguson on Thursday that Marten is the beneficiary of a family trust, and she was given a monthly stipend, but ad hoc payments could also be given if Marten asked for them.

A monthly allowance of £2,500 was initially given in September 2022, and some of the money could be given early then deducted from the next payment if Marten requested it, the court heard.

A sum of £1,200 was transferred in November for the storage of Marten’s belongings, there were a number of emails about the purchase of a car in December, before £15,590 was transferred and £13,596 was sent for camera/filming equipment and a laptop.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)

The allowance then rose to £3,400 a month, before C. Hoare & Co began to send emails trying to contact Marten at about the same time the police appeal was launched.

On January 6 2023, the bank sent Marten an email asking her to call, three days later they emailed again saying they were “concerned for her welfare”, then on January 12 they again contacted her to say they were “very concerned” and asked her to urgently contact them.

Joel Smith, prosecuting, said the total amount transferred during that time was £47,886.

After January 5, the date the couple’s car was found burning, there were “no significant card payments made”, the court heard.

In early January 2023, Marten’s Metro Bank balance was £19,083.18.

Marten and Gordon, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey trial continues.