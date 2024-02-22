Constance Marten ‘given almost £50k by trust fund in months before search began’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Constance Marten ‘given almost £50k by trust fund in months before search began’

By Press Association
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are on trial at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A fugitive aristocrat was given almost £50,000 from her trust fund in the months before she disappeared with her partner and newborn baby, a court has heard.

Constance Marten was given £47,886 by C. Hoare & Co between September 1 2022 and January 17 2023. A police appeal to find them was launched on January 6 last year.

Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, went on the run with their daughter Victoria after their car burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, last January.

The Old Bailey has heard how they went on to sleep in a tent, in a bid to keep the baby, after Marten’s four other children were taken into care.

CCTV footage
Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and baby Victoria in East Ham, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

When the couple were eventually arrested in Brighton, East Sussex, they initially refused to say where their child was or whether she was alive or dead.

Last March 1, Victoria’s remains were found in a Lidl supermarket bag inside a disused shed on an allotment.

The jury heard during evidence from police financial investigator Detective Constable Steve Ferguson on Thursday that Marten is the beneficiary of a family trust, and she was given a monthly stipend, but ad hoc payments could also be given if Marten asked for them.

A monthly allowance of £2,500 was initially given in September 2022, and some of the money could be given early then deducted from the next payment if Marten requested it, the court heard.

A sum of £1,200 was transferred in November for the storage of Marten’s belongings, there were a number of emails about the purchase of a car in December, before £15,590 was transferred and £13,596 was sent for camera/filming equipment and a laptop.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (GMP/PA)

The allowance then rose to £3,400 a month, before C. Hoare & Co began to send emails trying to contact Marten at about the same time the police appeal was launched.

On January 6 2023, the bank sent Marten an email asking her to call, three days later they emailed again saying they were “concerned for her welfare”, then on January 12 they again contacted her to say they were “very concerned” and asked her to urgently contact them.

Joel Smith, prosecuting, said the total amount transferred during that time was £47,886.

After January 5, the date the couple’s car was found burning, there were “no significant card payments made”, the court heard.

In early January 2023, Marten’s Metro Bank balance was £19,083.18.

Marten and Gordon, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey trial continues.