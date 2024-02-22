Man accused of murdering his older brother tells court it was self-defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of murdering his older brother tells court it was self-defence

By Press Association
Darren Steel is on trial at Swansea Crown Court (Tony Baggett/Alamy/PA)
A man accused of murdering his older brother has insisted it was self-defence, a court has heard.

Darren Steel, 39, is accused of killing his sibling Martin, at the latter’s house in Hill View Crescent, Swansea last year.

Martin’s body was later found by their mother, slumped in a chair, covered in blood, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Steel also denies taping another man to a chair and repeatedly beating him in the days previously.

However, he admitted for the first time in court on Thursday that he had assaulted his former partner, Dawn Begley, having pursued her with a hammer and thrown her to the ground on the day of his brother’s death.

Martin Steel
Martin Steel’s body was found by his mother (Handout/PA)

Steel, from Morriston in Swansea, insists the fight that led to his brother’s death was in self-defence and he did not mean to kill him.

Steel, who cried as he spoke in the dock, said he is a drug addict, taking crack cocaine, Xanax, Valium and heroin.

He told the court that on the day of his brother’s death he and his former partner, Ms Begley, had fought over him using heroin – which she had kept in her purse and refused to give him – leading to a “tug of war” between the two.

He claims his brother then appeared behind him and hit him twice in the face.

Steel claims during the fight Martin held a drill bit in his hand, which he feared his brother would use to stab him. This led to him punching Martin again.

“My aim wasn’t to cause damage, certainly not to kill him, my aim was to get the drill bit out of his hand,” Steel said.

He added: “I should have let him stab me and sort myself out in hospital rather than gone to this extent. Then he would still be here.”

A drill bit was found by the police when they searched the home.

Steel had previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges but changed his plea for assaulting Ms Begley to guilty.

He had followed Ms Begley when she ran from the house, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground

He claimed he carried the hammer out with him because he was attempting to hide it and keep it away from his brother

Asked by his defence barrister, John Hipkin KC, why he had chased Ms Begley he said he wanted his heroin back.

“I’m a heroin user, she had my heroin,” he said.

Mr Hipkin also asked if it had occurred to him that his brother might die.

He said: “No, I’d do anything to bring him back.”

After pursuing his former partner, Steel said he took heroin and methadone – a drug used to treat heroin dependence – before falling asleep until his mother woke him.

He also insisted that in the days before his brother’s death he did not tie up his friend Julian Samuel and subject him to two days of abuse, claiming it “didn’t happen”, but admitted giving him a “backhander” to his face.

The trial continues.