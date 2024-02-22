Ex-Brazilian president Bolsonaro meets with police as part of coup allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Brazilian president Bolsonaro meets with police as part of coup allegations

By Press Association
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro arrives at Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil (Luis Nova/AP)
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and some of his former top aides have met with police as part of an investigation into allegations they plotted a coup to remove Mr Bolsonaro’s successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Mr Bolsonaro arrived at Federal Police headquarters in the capital Brasilia, as did some of his former officials, including some top military advisers.

The former leader chose to remain silent.

Supreme Court documents show the alleged plot involved Mr Bolsonaro signing a decree in the event that he lost the 2022 election to declare that the vote was fraudulent, to justify a possible military intervention and convene new elections.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Mr Bolsonaro never issued the decree to set the final stage of the alleged plan in action.

No-one has been formally charged in the case.

A total of 23 people were expected to give statements on Thursday, of which 13 were in Brasilia, according to a federal official.

Among them were Mr Bolsonaro; his 2022 running mate and minister, General Walter Braga Netto; a former adviser, General Augusto Heleno; former justice minister Anderson Torres; and the head of Mr Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto.

“Police can begin to identify inconsistencies or gaps in information, no matter how much they have prepared for it,” said Leonardo Paz, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a think tank and university in Rio de Janeiro.

Mr Bolsonaro said before the meeting he would probably decline to comment to police, citing a lack of access to documents.

“I follow the advice of the lawyers. If they have access (to the file) by tomorrow, obviously I’ll talk,” he said during an interview with CBN radio on Wednesday.

Next steps will depend on the information police extract from Thursday’s statements.

Jair Bolsonaro in 2021
Brazilian police earlier this month searched the homes and offices of top aides of the former president and of one of his sons, Carlos Bolsonaro.

They also seized the former leader’s passport as part of the investigation.

Police said in a statement that they targeted suspects who “acted to attempt a coup d’etat”.

Mr Bolsonaro repeatedly sowed doubt about the reliability of Brazil’s voting system, never conceded defeat and declined to attend Mr Lula’s inauguration, though he left the country and kept a low profile in the days ahead of Mr Lula’s swearing-in on January 1 2023.

On January 8 2023, Bolsonaro supporters launched a rampage in the capital.

The former president, who is barred from running for office again until 2030 after an electoral court ruling against him, has called on supporters to demonstrate in his favour on February 25 in one of Sao Paulo’s key arteries.