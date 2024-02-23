Unions and Government urged to redouble efforts and end doctors’ dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Unions and Government urged to redouble efforts and end doctors’ dispute

By Press Association
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) outside St Thomas’ Hospital, London, as they took to the picket lines for six days during their continuing dispute over pay in January 2024 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) outside St Thomas’ Hospital, London, as they took to the picket lines for six days during their continuing dispute over pay in January 2024 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Unions representing medics and the Government have been urged to double down on efforts to resolve their pay dispute ahead of another junior doctors strike.

It comes amid warnings that ongoing industrial action is “rapidly draining staff morale” across the health service.

Junior doctors in England are set to walk out from 7am on Saturday February 24 until February 28.

Industrial strike
Junior doctors in Wales have been on strike since Wednesday and will return to work on Saturday, when their colleagues in England are due to go on strike (George Thompson/PA)

As they go on strike, their colleagues in Wales will return to work after a 72 hour walk out which started on Wednesday.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, warned that “every strike sends shockwaves” through the health service and impacts staff and patients “with little time to recover in between”.

He added: “Trust leaders have put plans in place to keep patients safe but they are dreading another walkout from junior doctors.”

The action by junior doctors in England was announced earlier this month and will be the tenth strike since March 2023 in their ongoing dispute with the Government over pay.

“It’s vital that both sides of the dispute, the Government and the unions, now redouble their efforts to find a resolution,” Sir Julian said.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has said she wants to “find a reasonable solution that ends strike action” but the walkout called by the British Medical Association’s junior doctors committee “does not signal that they are ready to be reasonable”.

According to Ms Atkins, the Government has provided junior doctors with a pay hike of up to 10.3% and “were prepared to go further”.

Strikes have been ongoing in the NHS since December 2022 and have impacted more than 1.4 million appointments and procedures.

In January, consultants in England also narrowly rejected a pay offer from the Government.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins (Aaron Chown/PA)
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has said she wants to find a solution, but added that the upcoming walkout ‘does not signal’ the BMA are ‘ready to be reasonable’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Julian added: “No one in pain or distress should have to wait a second longer than they need to given conditions could worsen.

“Trust leaders tell us that this prolonged industrial dispute is rapidly draining staff morale, the lifeblood of the NHS. They are pulling out all the stops to bear down on care backlogs but these walkouts are making this a near-impossible task.

“What’s more, strikes have cost the NHS an estimated £3bn so far, piling on financial pressure at a time when trusts can least afford it.

“For the sake of patient safety, we urge that any derogation requests – made by trust-based medical directors, who are senior clinicians acting in good faith – be escalated in a timely way so that trusts can prepare and respond proportionately and effectively to what can be very difficult circumstances.”