Sammy Wilson steps down as DUP chief whip at Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sammy Wilson steps down as DUP chief whip at Westminster

By Press Association
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has stepped down as his party’s chief whip at Westminster (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has stepped down as his party’s chief whip at Westminster (Liam McBurney/PA)

Veteran DUP MP Sammy Wilson has stepped down as his party’s chief whip at Westminster.

Mr Wilson has been a vocal critic of the unionist party’s deal with the Government which led to the restoration of the Stormont powersharing institutions.

The East Antrim MP was not available for comment on Friday but a DUP source confirmed that he had left his role.

It is understood he will still remain as a member of the party’s officer team.

Earlier this month, the DUP dropped its two-year blockade of the Stormont Assembly and powersharing Executive, following the publication of the Government’s Safeguarding The Union command paper.

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his deal with the Government had replaced the so-called Irish Sea trading border (Liam McBurney/PA)

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted the new arrangements unveiled by the Government have removed the Irish Sea trading border and restored Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

However, several prominent figures within the DUP have publicly criticised the deal.

Just hours after the command paper was published, Mr Wilson launched a scathing broadside against the Government in the House of Commons in a clear sign of the differing opinions at the highest levels of the party.

The arch-Brexiteer claimed the ongoing application of EU law in Northern Ireland was the result of a “spineless, weak-kneed, Brexit-betraying Government, refusing to take on the EU and its interference in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Wilson also joined with party colleagues Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow in an article in the News Letter which denied that the so-called Irish Sea trading border had been removed.

The unionist party’s deal with the Government led to the return of the stalled powersharing institutions with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill appointed as the first nationalist First Minister and the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly as deputy First Minister.