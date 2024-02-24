‘I just turned 21… every moment is the gift of the blood and flesh of Ukraine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I just turned 21… every moment is the gift of the blood and flesh of Ukraine’

By Press Association
Valentina Butenko is a British-Ukrainian student (Valentina Butenko/PA)
A British-Ukrainian student has explained the “strange” feeling of becoming an adult during two years of full-scale war with Russia, describing life as a “gift of the blood and flesh” of her people.

Valentina Butenko, who is currently studying International Social Political Studies at University College London (UCL), was 19 when she awoke in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to the sound of explosions as Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022.

She has spent the past two years of her young life aiding the war effort, first providing immediate aid to Ukrainians and now working with Ukrainian companies and her family businesses to build a strong future for her country.

Ms Butenko’s mother lives in London and her brother, father and other members of her family still reside in Kyiv and she splits her time between the two cities – returning to the Ukrainian capital roughly every month.

On January 2, she celebrated her 21st birthday.

Reaching this milestone amid the backdrop of war has given rise to mixed feelings for Ms Butenko, who said the idea of timescales “gets erased” when your loved ones’ lives are on the line, but making it to that age also carries with it a “great privilege”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
“The idea of timescales or coming of age kind of gets erased because you only have this present moment and when your life is on the line and when those that are dearest to you are on the line, you don’t think about whether you’re 14 or 60 or 21,” she told the PA news agency.

“I just turned 21, so it’s quite strange meeting adulthood, knowing that every moment you’re alive is really the gift of the blood and flesh of the people in your country who fight for you to be alive.”

As the war reaches its second year, Ms Butenko has been continuing to study for her degree at UCL, of which she has two years remaining.

She said it has been “strange” to attend lectures and complete assignments whilst also regularly going back to Kyiv.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
“After the war began, studying, to me, was quite difficult to do alone and I think in the world we live in today, we can’t afford to live in simple roles such as just being a student,” she said.

“I continued working in Ukraine alongside my studies because to me anything I’ve learnt has to be real in practice.”

She said spending time between Kyiv and London has been “incredibly difficult” and akin to “coming out of the eye of the storm”.

“When I move out to the reality of that fight, the bombings, the air sirens, that constant physical fear your body carries with you as you walk down the street, even when it’s silent – it’s the knowledge that at any point, your life is very fragile,” she said.

“Moving into the UK or anywhere in the world where life goes on, there’s this veil of blindness that you forget that the life that’s lived here and anywhere in the world where it’s safe comes at the cost of everything that happens in the place in the world where it’s not safe.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
She said being around her family when she goes back to Kyiv provides a “physical sense of safety and ownership over them”.

“Both my father and my brother are incredible beacons of inspiration and strength, knowing that they’re there and they’re doing their work on the ground and I have a responsibility to them, as to every Ukrainian, to do everything I can here in terms of my work and my studies,” she added.

With the war pressing on past two years, she said each year it continues is “another year we have failed”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
“We’re allowing people to die, we’re allowing people to be murdered and slaughtered for the sake of an evil of another country,” she said.

“The way we cover the war, speak about the war, has become a kind of statistic and this isn’t unique to Ukraine – it’s unique to a lot of wars.

“It’s not a note on a page in a history book with clever analysis, it’s people’s lives.”

She has expressed her gratitude to the British people who “really embodied the suffering of Ukrainians”.

“They embodied the suffering of Ukrainians like no other population I saw; they took people into their own homes,” she added.

“I’m forever grateful for the safety and sanctuary that people from the ground took upon themselves – that’s very special – and Ukrainians and me personally will always be grateful to you.”

She hopes people globally will continue to support Ukrainians.

“The war in Ukraine has given the entire world and every single person the starkest choice – that is to take responsibility of the world around you or to take no responsibility and become a slave and a victim of the consequences,” she added.