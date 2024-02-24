Trump enters South Carolina primary looking to embarrass Haley in her home state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump enters South Carolina primary looking to embarrass Haley in her home state

By Press Association
Residents have been voting in the South Carolina Republican primary (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Former president Donald Trump is looking to win his fourth straight primary state on Saturday over Nikki Haley in South Carolina, aiming to hand a home-state embarrassment to his last remaining major rival for the Republican nomination.

Mr Trump went into the primary with a huge polling lead and the backing of the state’s top Republicans, including senator Tim Scott, a former rival in the race.

Ms Haley, who served as UN ambassador under Mr Trump, has spent weeks criss-crossing the state that twice elected her governor warning that the dominant front-runner, who is 77 and faces four indictments, is too old and distracted to be president again.

In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has gone on to be the party’s nominee. But Ms Haley has repeatedly vowed to carry on if she loses her home state, even as Mr Trump positions himself for a likely general election rematch against US President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is favourite to win the Republican nomination (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Trump’s backers, including those who previously supported Ms Haley during her time as governor, seemed confident that the former president would have a solid victory on Saturday.

“I did support her when she was governor. She’s done some good things,” Davis Paul, 36, said as he waited for Mr Trump at a recent rally in Conway. “But I just don’t think she’s ready to tackle a candidate like Trump. I don’t think many people can.”

Mr Trump has swept into the state for a handful of large rallies in between fundraisers and events in other states, including Michigan, which holds its Republican primary on Tuesday.

He has drawn much larger crowds and campaigned with governor Henry McMaster, who succeeded Ms Haley, and Mr Scott, who was elevated to the Senate by Ms Haley.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Trump accused Ms Haley of staying in the race to hurt him at the behest of Democratic donors.

Nikki Haley is Mr Trump’s last remaining major rival for the Republican nomination (Chris Carlson/AP)

“All she’s trying to do is inflict pain on us so they can win in November,” he said. “We’re not going to let that happen.”

Ms Haley has made an indirect appeal to Democrats who in large numbers sat out their own presidential primary earlier this month, adding into her stump speech a line that “anybody can vote in this primary as long as they didn’t vote in the February 3 Democrat primary”.

Some of those voters have been showing up at her events, saying that although they planned to vote for Mr Biden in the general election, they planned to cross over to the Republican primary on Saturday as a way to oppose Mr Trump now.